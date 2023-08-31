MP: “Quite Common During Polls,” Says Scindia after Shivpuri MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi Exits BJP

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to recent resignation of former BJP MLA from Shivpuri Virendra Raghuvanshi from the party, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “joining and leaving parties is quite common during elections and is part of process.”

Notably, MLA Raghuvanshi had cited that he was “fed up” by the Scindia faction in the party, as one of the reasons of leaving the BJP.

On Thursday, Scindia reached Gwalior on his two-day visit where he held a meeting with officials at the airport. In this meeting, he discussed with the officials regarding the development works of the city. Along with this,he reviewed in detail about airport construction, elevated road, Chambal water, and project works.

History Repeated

On the other hand, on leaving the party of BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi, Scindia said that in the atmosphere of elections, joining and leaving continues, giving the history paper two months before the elections shows his intention. The change which happened once before in the history of Madhya Pradesh when DP Mishr's government fell repeated the history.

Scindia said that in the year 2020, the Congress government had made a promise against the farmers and young women. There was corruption in the 15-month government, six cabinet ministers resigned from the government at the same time, but today we are seeing that resignations are given two-four months before the elections. If there was a Congress government today, the airport elevated road, and the 1000-bed hospital in Gwalior would not have been built. Ladli Behan Yojana could not have been started. All this is due to the BJP.

