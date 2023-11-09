 MP: Priyanka To Address Rally In Rewa Today
date 2023-11-09

MP: Priyanka To Address Rally In Rewa Today

The party workers and leaders are working for the success of Prayanka’s rally.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): National general secretary of the Congress Priyanka Gandhi is going to address a public meeting in Rewa on Thursday.

The party workers and leaders are working for the success of Prayanka’s rally. Congress candidate from Gurh Kapidhwaj Singh appealed to people to reach the venue of the meeting.

Similarly party candidate from Semariya Abhay Mishra also appealed to the people of his constituency to reach the venue of Priyanka’s public meeting.

