MP Private Hospitals To Boycott Ayushman Scheme Indefinitely From October 8 Over Dues |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Private hospitals across Madhya Pradesh have announced an indefinite boycott of the Ayushman Bharat scheme from October 8 over pending payments, claim deductions and the mandatory NABH accreditation requirement. Hospitals said patients will not be treated under the scheme during the boycott.

The state-wide agitation has been announced by hospital bodies including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Madhya Pradesh, and United Private Hospitals Directors Association (UPHDA). Several hospitals in Bhopal reportedly have Ayushman dues ranging between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore.

IMA Madhya Pradesh president Dr Bhajanlal Sharnagat said hospitals have been facing delayed payments, claims stuck at the Claim Processing Division level, rejections and arbitrary deductions.

He said repeated representations, meetings and symbolic protests have failed to bring a satisfactory resolution.

Hospital representatives questioned why claims are rejected or substantially reduced after treatment despite hospitals obtaining pre-authorisation before beginning treatment.

UPHDA Madhya Pradesh president Dr Vishal Singh Baghel demanded fixed timelines and accountability for clearing hospital payments. Associations said the boycott would continue until a satisfactory resolution is reached.

UPHDA advisory chairman Dr Zeeshan Ahmed said hospitals also plan to take their grievances to Delhi with 1,000 ambulances.

Hospitals Oppose Mandatory NABH Accreditation

The associations have also demanded withdrawal of mandatory NABH accreditation, arguing that accreditation should instead be voluntary and incentive-based.

The NABH requirement for hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat Niramayam in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur came into effect on October 1 after an earlier deadline was extended by six months.

Hospital associations have also sought transparent handling of claims rejected on technical grounds, written reasons for deductions, an effective appeal mechanism and revision of package rates.

The associations warned that unless the government holds meaningful talks and provides a concrete written resolution before October 8, the indefinite state-wide boycott will begin as announced.