NGT Cracks Down On Bhopal Waste Dumping, Orders Speedy Disposal After Two Agencies Failed To Clear Legacy Waste | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, has directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other authorities to strictly comply with Supreme Court directions and expedite the disposal of pending legacy waste at Adampur Khanti, as the corporation admitted its previous failures.

The order was passed on Oct 1 and uploaded on Saturday while hearing a petition filed by Nitin Saxena against the State of Madhya Pradesh and others.

The tribunal directed the authorities to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and submit a progress/action-taken report within four weeks.

The petitioner's counsel Harpreet Singh Gupta highlighted alleged unauthorised dumping of municipal solid waste at various locations in Bhopal, particularly in green-belt areas.

The NGT order records allegations concerning dumping in the Kaliasote Dam green belt and burning of waste, which could worsen air pollution and affect ecological balance.

The tribunal also noted that despite repeated directions, compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 had remained inadequate in Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, with improper disposal causing environmental and health concerns. The matter will next be heard on Dec 9, 2026.

Two agencies failed to clear Adampur legacy waste

According to BMC's compliance affidavit, an agency was first awarded the Adampur legacy-waste disposal contract in November 2020, but the work was not completed by the May 30, 2024 deadline. The contract was subsequently cancelled and a penalty imposed.

A second work order, issued to M/s Susajja JV Anand Auto on June 18, 2025, was also cancelled after the agency failed to commence the work.

The civic body has now prepared fresh tender documents, prescribing 330 days for disposal of more than 0.4 million metric tonnes of legacy waste.

BMC also informed the tribunal that bioremediation and scientific closure of Bhanpur Khanti, along with reclamation of 21.03 acres, had been completed. However, legacy waste at Adampur remains to be cleared.

NTPC contract & fresh action

The NGT also recorded that an earlier tender issued in favour of NTPC had not been complied with and that BMC had taken fresh steps in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.

The tribunal has now directed all concerned authorities to strictly follow Supreme Court orders, comply with the 2026 waste-management rules and accelerate disposal of pending legacy waste. An action-taken report must be filed within four weeks.

MPPCB report highlights waste-to-energy

The MP Pollution Control Board submitted details of waste-to-energy and waste-processing facilities across Madhya Pradesh.

The order records that there are no waste-to-energy plants under the jurisdiction of the Bhopal, Shahdol, Singrauli, Mandideep, Guna, Katni, Dhar and Ujjain regional offices. Satna's waste is being sent to a facility in neighbouring Rewa, while a Sagar disposal facility has an arrangement with JK Cement in Panna.

Location/Region

Facility or status reported

Indore (Bio-CNG plant)

550 TPD capacity & 17,500 kg/day

Jabalpur

Waste-to-energy, 600 TDP at 100% capacity

Bhopal

No waste-to-energy plant

Shahdol

No waste-to-energy plant

Singrauli

No waste-to-energy plant

Satna

Waste sent to Rewa facility

Sagar

Disposal arrangement with JK Cement, Panna

Guna, Dhar & Ujjain

No waste-to-energy plants