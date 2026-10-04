 Bhopal Tribal Museum To Get Hi-Tech Interpretation Centre With VR Tours, LED Screen
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Tribal Museum To Get Hi-Tech Interpretation Centre With VR Tours, LED Screen

Bhopal Tribal Museum To Get Hi-Tech Interpretation Centre With VR Tours, LED Screen

Bhopal’s Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum will soon open a 1,100-square-foot hi-tech Interpretation Centre equipped with a large LED screen, high-end sound system and virtual reality setup. The 24-seat facility will offer VR tours and showcase the culture, lifestyle, art and heritage of Madhya Pradesh’s around 46 tribes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 04, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Bhopal Tribal Museum To Get Hi-Tech Interpretation Centre With VR Tours, LED Screen
Bhopal Tribal Museum To Get Hi-Tech Interpretation Centre With VR Tours, LED Screen | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Interpretation Centre will come up on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum here to present the wondrous world of tribes. The centre, spread over an area of around 1,100 square feet, will be equipped with hi-tech equipment.

It will have a big LED screen, a high-end sound system and a virtual reality (VR) setup and arrangements for seating 24 people.

At the centre, tourists, researchers, students and others visiting the museum will be able to take a VR tour of the museum, as well as learn about the rich culture, lifestyle, art and heritage of the approximately 1.5 crore Tribal residents of the state, who belong to around 46 different tribes.

The facade of the centre is meant to blend with the architecture of the main museum building using clay and bamboo.

Besides, the Tribal Museum, documentaries on two other museums managed by the Adivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Academy will also be screened at the centre.

They include the Triveni Kala Evam Puratatva Sangrahalaya, Ujjain and the Adivarta Tribal and Folk Art Museum, Khajuraho.

Curator of the museum Ashok Mishra said, This is an attempt to modernise the Tribal Museum and provide a more enriching experience to visitors.

Besides, a small open-air stage is also being built on the museum premises where local artistes would be able to give their performances. Both facilities will be functional shortly.

Read Also
Amit Shah Bhopal Visit: After Full Implementation Of BNS, Cases From FIR To Supreme Court Will Be...
Amit Shah Bhopal Visit: After Full Implementation Of BNS, Cases From FIR To Supreme Court Will Be...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source