Bhopal Tribal Museum To Get Hi-Tech Interpretation Centre With VR Tours, LED Screen | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Interpretation Centre will come up on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum here to present the wondrous world of tribes. The centre, spread over an area of around 1,100 square feet, will be equipped with hi-tech equipment.

It will have a big LED screen, a high-end sound system and a virtual reality (VR) setup and arrangements for seating 24 people.

At the centre, tourists, researchers, students and others visiting the museum will be able to take a VR tour of the museum, as well as learn about the rich culture, lifestyle, art and heritage of the approximately 1.5 crore Tribal residents of the state, who belong to around 46 different tribes.

The facade of the centre is meant to blend with the architecture of the main museum building using clay and bamboo.

Besides, the Tribal Museum, documentaries on two other museums managed by the Adivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Academy will also be screened at the centre.

They include the Triveni Kala Evam Puratatva Sangrahalaya, Ujjain and the Adivarta Tribal and Folk Art Museum, Khajuraho.

Curator of the museum Ashok Mishra said, This is an attempt to modernise the Tribal Museum and provide a more enriching experience to visitors.

Besides, a small open-air stage is also being built on the museum premises where local artistes would be able to give their performances. Both facilities will be functional shortly.