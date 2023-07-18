MP: President Murmu To Give Bhoomi Samman Praman Patra To 15 District Collectors For Updating Land Records | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate "Bhoomi Samman Praman Patra" to collectors of 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh for updating land records in real time by developing an effective land records management system under Digital India Land Records Management Programme (DILRMP).

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the Revenue Department, all concerned District Collectors and the entire team for this achievement.

The collectors of the 15 districts in the state which include Bhopal, Umaria, Anuppur, Harda, Khargone, Alirajpur, Guna, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Tikamgarh, Ujjain, Indore, Vidisha, Singrauli and Sidhi will be felicitated in New Delhi.

These districts of Madhya Pradesh have been awarded Platinum Grading for cent percent achievement in all the components of Digital India Land Records Management Programme.

These components are computerization of land records, digitization of land tax maps, computerization of registration, integration of registration with land records, linkage of land tax maps with land records and modern record rooms.

CM Chouhan also said, "NITI Aayog has released Multidimensional Poverty Index 2023 in which it has been told that 15.94 percent people in Madhya Pradesh have come above the poverty line. Altogether 1.36 crore people have been brought above the poverty line. I think it is a big achievement for Madhya Pradesh."

"It has been a big success for us. I believe that this is a huge work which has happened in Madhya Pradesh because of many schemes of the Central government and the State government?" CM added.