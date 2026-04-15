MP Presented Exemplary Example Of Women Empowerment, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that Madhya Pradesh has presented an exemplary example of women's empowerment.

Addressing the state-level Nari Shakti Vandan programme held at Ravindra Bhawan, Yadav noted that a 50% reservation is being provided to women in civic bodies. Currently, six women from the state are Members of Parliament (MPs), and 27 are MLAs.

He highlighted that Sumitra Mahajan, hailing from Indore, served as the Lok Sabha Speaker. Yadav stated that Thursday is set to be an auspicious day for women's empowerment, as a bill for 33% reservation for women is to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

He remarked that when the reins of power are in the hands of women, sensitivity and innovation flourish.

Citing historical examples of leadership, he mentioned that the tenure of Lok Mata Ahilyabai Holkar saw various arrangements for pilgrims at religious places across the country.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the joint toppers of the Higher Secondary examination, Khushi Rai and Chandni Vishwakarma.