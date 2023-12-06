MP: Prahlad, Vijayvargiya Lobbying For CM’s Post

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lobbying for the post of Chief Minister has intensified in Delhi after the BJP won election in three states. Union Minister Prahlad Patel and BJP’s national general secretary are lobbying for Chief Minister’s post in Madhya Pradesh.

Because Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan belongs to the OBC category, Patel is presenting himself before the party’s central leadership as an alternative to Chouhan.

Vijayvargiya is also contending for the top job besides Patel. His supporters are openly backing Vijayvargiya’s candidature.

Party’s state president VD Sharma has also thrown his hat in the ring.

Sharma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday.

The name of Patel for the post of chief minister has been doing the rounds since the day the electioneering began.

This is the reason why he has become active after the poll outcome was declared on Sunday.

Patel, who has intensified lobbying after meeting Shah and Nadda, held a press conference in Delhi and attributed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes to the party’s victory in MP.

Likewise Vijayvargiya is trying to take over the command of the state through the central leaders and those of the RSS.

A supporter of Vijayvargiya, Ramesh Mendola, openly said the people of the state wanted to see Vijayvargiya as the next CM. So Vijayvargiya should be given a chance.

Vijayvargiya is close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a few RSS leaders.

Sharma is close to RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, so Sangh may back Sharma for the top job.

Tomar, Scindia wait and watch

In the midst of lobbying for the chief minister’s post, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia are keeping mum.

Both Tomar and Scindia are also considered contenders for the post, but they are not lobbying for it.

According to reports, both of them are in favour of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Nothing has been decided: Shah

At a time when the hectic lobbying is going on for the chief minister’s post, a video clip of Union Minister Amit Shah was released. In the video, he said nothing was decided and a date for selecting the new CM cannot be announced.

The BJP is ruling MP and the governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have been changed, but about the appointment of chief ministers in these states, Shah quipped: “Change is a continuous process.”