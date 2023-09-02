MP Power Minister Tomar Waives Of Outstanding Power Bills Of Upto 1 KW

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After double honorarium to guest teachers, subsidy in gas cylinders, increment in Ladli Behna Yojna amount, another big decision was announced today.

Power minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar on Saturday announced to waive of outstanding electricity bills of up to one kilowatt.

He said, “We are freezing the long electricity bills up to August 31, 2023. Also, no extra charge will be imposed on consumers. The previous bills of consumers will be reduced to zero. Therefore, people should start paying those bills which are to come in the future. If someone has not paid the bill and the outstanding bill yet he/she will not be charged any penalty or surcharge.”

About 'One-Nation, One-Election'

Talking about ‘one nation, one election,’ Tomar said, former president of India, Ramnath Kovind has been made the head of this committee. We’ll welcome whatever decision he takes. Definitely, if simultaneous elections were held in the country, it will save crores of money which gets wasted in today’s elections. Ultimately, this would be in the interest of the country.

About Scindia

About the Scindia-supporters who left BJP, the minister said, “People can have personal reasons, therefore, we can’t say anything about it.”

“Also, it said that ‘Jab naach na aaye aangan tedha.’ In today's scenario, the public will only support those who serve them the best,” he concluded.