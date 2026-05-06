MP Power Company Launches Paperless Transfer Module, Applications Open Till May 19 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s power distribution company, i.e., Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company has rolled out a new digital initiative to simplify and streamline its internal processes.

The company has launched an ‘Employee Transfer Module,’ making the transfer process transparent and paperless.

Under the new system, employees can apply for transfers online without the need for physical paperwork.

The move is aimed at ensuring greater efficiency, ease of access, and fairness in the transfer process.

Last date to apply

As per the guidelines, the last date to submit applications is May 19. Only those employees who have completed at least one year at their current place of posting will be eligible to apply.

Eligibilty

Applications from employees with less than one year of service at their present location will not be considered.

Employees can request transfers on several grounds, including personal reasons, serious illness, spouse being employed in another government service, or mutual transfer between two employees.

New system to make process convenient

Chief General Manager (HR & Administration), Rakesh Sharma, said that the new digital system will benefit employees by making the process more convenient and transparent.

Through the online module, employees will be able to select their preferred locations for transfer based on available options.

He also emphasized that only online applications submitted through the module will be accepted, and no offline or manual applications will be entertained.

The initiative is expected to reduce delays, eliminate paperwork, and bring more clarity to the transfer process within the organisation.