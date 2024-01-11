MP Polity: Where Have 2 Lakh Ladli Behnas Disappeared, Asks LoP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the day the Chief minister transferred the amount to the bank accounts of around 1.29 crore beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojna, Congress attacked the BJP government for allegedly striking off names of around 2 lakh beneficiaries.

Where have 2 lakh Ladli Behnas disappeared, asked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar saying that the number of beneficiaries under the former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government was 1.31 crore, and now it has dropped to 1.29 crore. Singhar in his social media X, stated that the BJP got massive support of Ladli Behnas in the Assembly elections but now the government has struck off around 2 Lakh Ladli Behnas from the beneficiaries’ list.

When Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister, the number of the beneficiaries stood at 1.31 crore, and now under the CM Mohan Yadav–led BJP government the number of Ladli Behna has come down by 2 lakh. The amount was transferred in accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiaries only, he added.

BJP rubbishes claim Taking to social media account X, State BJP spokesperson Ashish Agarwal flayed the LoP, dismissing the Congress' claim, stating that no names have been removed. Congress is expert in spreading rumors, no names have been deleted from the list, and no one has been denied the benefit, said Agarwal clarifying that the difference in the number is due to other reasons, such as some beneficiaries have died, many voluntarily gave up the benefits, and others crossing the age eligibility.