 MP Polity: Where Have 2 Lakh Ladli Behnas Disappeared, Asks LoP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Polity: Where Have 2 Lakh Ladli Behnas Disappeared, Asks LoP

MP Polity: Where Have 2 Lakh Ladli Behnas Disappeared, Asks LoP

BJP govt struck off names of beneficiaries,  figure down from 1.31 cr to 1.29 cr, claims Singhar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
MP Polity: Where Have 2 Lakh Ladli Behnas Disappeared, Asks LoP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the day the Chief minister transferred the amount to the bank accounts of  around 1.29 crore beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojna, Congress attacked the BJP government for allegedly striking off names of around 2 lakh beneficiaries.

Where have 2 lakh Ladli Behnas disappeared, asked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar saying that the number of beneficiaries under the former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government was 1.31 crore, and now it has dropped to 1.29 crore. Singhar in his social media X, stated that the BJP got massive support of Ladli Behnas in the Assembly elections but now the government has struck off around 2 Lakh Ladli Behnas from the beneficiaries’ list.

When Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister, the number of the beneficiaries stood at 1.31 crore, and now under the CM Mohan Yadav–led BJP government the number of Ladli Behna has come down by 2 lakh. The  amount was transferred in accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiaries only, he added.

BJP rubbishes claim Taking to social media account X, State BJP spokesperson Ashish Agarwal flayed the LoP, dismissing the Congress' claim, stating that no names have been removed. Congress is expert in spreading rumors, no names have been deleted from the list, and no one has been denied the benefit, said Agarwal clarifying that the difference in the number is due to other reasons, such as some beneficiaries have died, many voluntarily gave up the benefits, and others crossing the age eligibility.      

Read Also
Bhopal: Surge In Interest For Lakshadweep As City’s Travel Enthusiasts Seek Ideal Packages &...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Polity: Where Have 2 Lakh Ladli Behnas Disappeared, Asks LoP

MP Polity: Where Have 2 Lakh Ladli Behnas Disappeared, Asks LoP

Priority Will Be Given To First-Time MLAs To Raise Questions In Assembly: Speaker

Priority Will Be Given To First-Time MLAs To Raise Questions In Assembly: Speaker

Bhopal: Personal Staff For CM, His Secretariat To Be Posted Soon

Bhopal: Personal Staff For CM, His Secretariat To Be Posted Soon

Swachh Survekshan: Indore Is Cleanest City For 7th Time In A Row

Swachh Survekshan: Indore Is Cleanest City For 7th Time In A Row

Bhopal: Man Rams Into Judge’s Car, Tries To Run Over Him, Booked

Bhopal: Man Rams Into Judge’s Car, Tries To Run Over Him, Booked