MP Polity: Shivraj Will Contest LS Election And Join Union Govt, Says Athawale | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale claims that former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest Lok Sabha election and become minister, and he will also join the Union government. The minister was speaking to media persons here on Sunday. The Union minister highlighted several schemes of the Union government and also criticized it on several fronts. The minister also praised ex-CM Shivraj Singh, and said “Shivraj ko Lok Sabha me ana hai pakka, virodiyo ko lagega dhakka.”

He further added that “Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had prepared a women empowerment scheme Ladli Behna. That scheme along with other schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a vital role in BJP’s victory in the state. But PM Modi had given the CM post to OBC leader Mohan Yadav”.

He said PM Modi had given his consent to appoint a tribal leader in Chhattisgarh as CM, in MP an OBC and in Rajasthan the Brahmin face has been appointed as CM. He attacked the Congress party as its leader Sam Pitroda had stated that ‘Nehru contributed more to the Constitution and its preamble, and not Ambedkar”. He asked the Congress leader to apologise for the statement.

He said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is taking out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in place of this Yatra, he should take out the Congress Jodo Yatra”. Praising PM Modi, he said, “In the past 10 years Modi became Hero and Congress became Zero”. Talking about the vandalisation of Sardar Patel’s statue in Ujjain, he said that both the statues can be installed side-by-side, and local administration shall find a way to satisfy the locals.