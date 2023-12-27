MP Polity: Ministers To Be Made In-Charge Of LS Seats | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the first meeting with the Cabinet at Mantralaya on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav rolled out the priorities of the government and asked the ministers to work accordingly.

The CM asked the ministers about how to work on the field in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, so that the BJP government shall have a fine grip at ground level. It was learnt that in the coming time, ministers would be made in-charge of the Lok Sabha constituencies so that they can oversee various works of the government and speed up the development works.

During the meeting, the ministers were apprised about the six month roadmap given by the central BJP leadership and were asked to work accordingly. Moreover, they were asked how to work before 60 days of the Lok Sabha elections.

One of the ministers told Free Press that the CM also gave necessary tips on how to ensure the success of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the state. Along with this, Yadav asked the ministers to oversee the incomplete government work in the districts and ensure that they are completed on time.

“We have also been asked to do a review of districts and complete the pending works,” Minister Dilip Jaiswal said. Before the meeting, the CM took the introduction of the ministers and later deliberated on the priorities of the government. Instructions were given to resolve the problems of the public at the earliest.