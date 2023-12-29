MP Polity: Ministers Passing Time By Meeting Friends, Receiving Congratulations, Visiting Temples | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four days have passed since the ministers were sworn in, but because they have not been allotted portfolios, they are passing time. The ministers are receiving congratulations from those who are coming to them daily and visiting the residences of the senior party leaders.

Some of them are also going to temples. Although the ministry was formed on December 25, the departments have not been allotted to the ministers. Because the ministers have not given any portfolio, they are unable to start any work. A fortnight has passed since both Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla took the oath as deputy chief ministers, but they, too, did not get any ministry.

Waiting for portfolios in the state capital for two days, a few ministers have left for their home towns. The ministers have not also been allotted any room. Their staff will be also appointed only after the allotment of portfolios. The central leadership is working on allotment of portfolios in Delhi.

According to sources, the party leadership has got the recommendations from the state leadership for allotment of departments. Delhi will finalise the portfolios which will be allotted to the ministers accordingly.

LoP takes a swipe at BJP

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Umang Singhar said there was a tussle in the BJP over the allotment of portfolios. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Singhar said, Only Delhi engine seems to be working in the double-Engine government.

All the firmans are coming from Delhi Durbar, but the public cannot go to the national capital to get their problems solved, he said. Singhar wanted to know whether the new Chief Minister had any rights or not.

CM leaves for Delhi

Chief minister departed for Delhi later in the night to hold discussions with the party higher ups regarding portfolio distribution.