MP Polity: Congress District Unit Head, Former MLA Join BJP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There seems to be no end in sight to the Congress leaders’ defection to the ruling party. Vidisha district unit president of the Congress Rakesh Katare, former legislator Dinesh Ahirwar and many other Congress leaders left the party on Monday and took the BJP membership.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and former home minister Narottam Mishra party’s membership to the newcomers. As soon as the Congress leaders came to know of Katare joining the BJP, they hurriedly issued a letter expelling him from the party.

Before this, Mayor of Jabalpur Jagatbahadur Annu and former advocate general Shashank Shekhar joined the BJP. Katere’s resignation from the Congress has rattled the Congress in Vidisha.

FP Photo

BJP Govt Threatening Congress Leaders By Serving I-T Notices, ‘We want Sonia Gandhi to represent state in Rajya Sabha,’ Says Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just before general elections of 2019, the income tax department carried out raids and served notices to Congress leaders. It is doing same now, state Congress president Jitu Patwari told media persons here on Monday. "If the I-T department is giving notice, it is normal procedure.

But why are the answers to five-year-old questions being sought today? When elections come, politics is done to mount pressure. Why didn't you (BJP govt) seek answers in last five years? BJP government is preparing to blackmail Congress leaders through I-T notices," he said. Patwari said state Congress unit has appealed to former party president Sonia Gandhi to represent the state in Rajya Sabha.