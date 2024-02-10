MP Polity: Six Ministers Get Special Assistants After 45 Days Of Ministry Formation

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special assistants have been appointed for six ministers after 45 days of the formation of ministry. There are still some ministers who have not been given personal staff.

There are many staffers attached to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. But orders for appointment of many of them are yet to be issued.

Some new officers have been appointed as the personal staff of many ministers.

The government does not want to appoint those officials who have already been part of personal staff of ministers.

Chandra Pratap Gohal has been made special assistant to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Anshul Khare made special assistant to Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Similarly, Vishnu Prasad becomes special assistant to Karan Singh Verma and Ashish Pandey appointed special assistant to Uday Pratap Singh.

Rohis Bamhore will work for Gautam Tetwal and Chandra Prakash Patel for Prahlad Patel.

Cabinet Committee Formed To Ponder Over Prosecution Cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has formed a cabinet committee to ponder over cases wherein difference of opinion exists between law and administrative department for granting permission to prosecute corrupt officials. These officials include against whom EOW, Lokayukta police have registered cases.

To be headed by chief minister Mohan Yadav, the six-member committee has finance minister Jagdish Devda, deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, panchayat Minister Prahlad Singh, public health engineering minister Sampatiya Uikey.

The chief secretary, additional chief secretary, principal secretary, general administration department will be coordinators.