MP Polity: BJP Gets Names Of Probables For 6 LS Seats

BJP | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP observers for six Lok Sabha seats went to their respective allotted constituencies and held parleys with the party workers on Tuesday. The observers collected the names of eligible candidates from the party workers. The names of the probables and the feedback of the party workers will be submitted to the party organisation in a day or two.

The observer for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, Vinod Gotia told Free Press that during the discussion with the listed party workers names of the probable candidates for the constituency were sought. The observer for Jabalpur LS constituency, Gopal Bhargava said that discussion was held with around 150 party workers and thereafter names of suitable candidates were collected.

Other observers also took views of the local party leaders about the prospect of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and the probable candidates. BJP had named observers for six identified Lok Sabha seats on Monday.

Rajendra Shukla and Hemant Khandelwal for Morena LS seat; Jagdish Devda and Alok Sanjar for Damoh; Ajay Vishnoi and Sampatiya Uikey for Sidhi; Gopal Bhargava and Inder Singh Parmar for Jabalpur; Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vinod Gotia for Chhindwara; Rakesh Singh and Archana Chitnis for Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency.