MP Polity: BJP, Congress Unveil Social Media Strategies For LS Polls | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The social media has emerged as a key tool to approach people for BJP and Congress as both the parties were active on these platforms during Assembly election. Now, their attention has shifted to Lok Sabha election to be held next year.

The BJP social media head Abhishek Sharma said party’s social media team was very active during Assembly election. “We are following the same strategy for Lok Sabha election. At present, we are actively engaging with beneficiaries of central government schemes, creating videos showcasing their experiences and sharing them across social media platforms.

With approximately 64,000 active WhatsApp groups covering all booths in the state, we disseminate information comprehensively. While relying on our existing strategies, we are open to crafting new social media approaches if needed to ensure continuous outreach to people,” he added.

Congress social media department vice-president Abhinav Barolia said, “Our priority is Lok Sabha election. We have appointed dedicated social media representatives in all the 29 constituencies in the state.

Now that the BJP cabinet is in place, our focus has shifted to working on BJP government’s promises, particularly those concerning youths, farmers and Ladli Behnas. If these promises are not fulfilled, we will tell the truth to people.” A meeting of social media department will be held shortly to make additional strategies for Lok Sabha elections.