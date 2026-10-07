Madhya Pradesh Police To Recruit 1,000 Constable Drivers; Applications From October 15 | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced recruitment for 1,000 Constable (Driver) posts in the state police. The board has released the rulebook for the Constable (Driver) Direct Recruitment Examination-2026.

Of the total 1,000 vacancies, 200 posts are in the Special Armed Force (SAF), while 800 posts are in the District Police Force. The recruitment will be open only to male candidates.

Online applications will begin on October 15, 2026, and candidates can apply until October 29. The last date for making corrections to the application form is November 3.

The examination is likely to begin from January 4, 2027.

Driving Licence Mandatory

Candidates applying for the Constable (Driver) post must have a valid driving licence. They will also have to meet the prescribed educational qualification, age and physical fitness requirements.

The board has issued detailed rules covering eligibility, the application process, examination and recruitment procedure.

Biometric Verification At Exam Centre

Candidates will undergo biometric verification during the examination. Their Aadhaar cards must also be verified with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Candidates must carry their admit card along with an original photo identity proof to the examination centre. Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card and passport are among the accepted identity documents.

The examination is expected to be conducted in two stages. Candidates have been advised to reach their examination centres within the prescribed reporting time.

No Reservation For Other States

Only candidates who are domiciled in Madhya Pradesh will be eligible for reservation benefits. Candidates belonging to other states will not get reservation benefits in the recruitment process.

Mobile phones, calculators, log tables, digital watches, smartwatches and other prohibited electronic devices will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

The pay scale for the Constable (Driver) post will range from ₹19,500 to ₹62,000.