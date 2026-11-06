MP Police Reshuffle Sees Five Senior Officers Get New Responsibilities After Fresh Order; Malay Jain Becomes Balaghat SP

MP Police Reshuffle Sees Five Senior Officers Get New Responsibilities Under Fresh Home Department Order | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Home Department has issued an order assigning additional responsibilities to five senior police officers across the state. Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Malay Jain, currently posted at Police Headquarters (PHQ), Bhopal, has been temporarily appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Balaghat district. He has also been given the additional charge of Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

The appointment follows the recent transfer of the Balaghat Superintendent of Police to Dewas, where he has been posted as SP. Malay Jain will handle the responsibilities of Balaghat SP under the temporary arrangement.

The Home Department has also assigned additional charges to four other officers posted in different districts and police units.

According to the order, Sachin Kumar Atulkar, Inspector General of Police (IG), Chambal Zone, Morena, has been given the additional charge of Commandant, Special Armed Force (SAF), Gwalior.

Pradeep Sharma, currently serving as Superintendent of Police, Ujjain, has been assigned the additional charge of Commandant, 32nd Battalion, Special Armed Force, Ujjain. Similarly, Vahni Singh, Superintendent of Police, Police Training College (PTC), Indore, has been given the additional charge of Superintendent of Police, Narcotics, Mandsaur.

Following this appointment, Abhishek Anand will be relieved of the additional charge of SP, Narcotics, Mandsaur, which he was handling earlier.

Meanwhile, Nagendra Singh, Commandant of the 25th Battalion, Special Armed Force, Bhopal, has been assigned the additional charge of Superintendent of Police, Railways, Bhopal. The officers will handle their newly assigned responsibilities along with their existing postings, as directed in the order.

Earlier, Police Headquarters had also reshuffled departmental responsibilities of seven police officers, including assigning Pranay Nagvanshi to the Personnel Branch.

The latest administrative order specifies the additional responsibilities assigned to the officers and the changes in their respective charges.

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