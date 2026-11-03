Chhatarpur Municipal Council Sub-Engineer Transferred To Ujjain Amid Jalvihar Fair Financial Irregularities Allegations | Representative Image

Chhatarpur Transfer News (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-Engineer (Civil) Gokul Prajapati, posted at Chhatarpur Municipal Council, has been transferred to the Ujjain Development Authority amid allegations of irregularities and financial misconduct during the historic Jalvihar Fair. The Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Department issued the transfer order on November 2, directing his immediate reassignment.

The transfer comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding the organisation of the Jalvihar Fair, where questions had been raised over construction work, financial expenditure and overall arrangements.

Several councillors and residents had reportedly complained about alleged discrepancies in the execution of works and management of the event.

According to reports, concerns regarding the quality of arrangements and alleged financial irregularities had surfaced during the fair. Complaints were submitted by councillors and others, demanding accountability and scrutiny of the works undertaken by the municipal council.

Municipal Council President Jyoti Chaurasia and Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Madhuri Sharma had also inspected the fair arrangements and issued necessary instructions to officials to address shortcomings and ensure proper management.

The controversy had drawn attention to the functioning of the municipal administration, with questions being raised over the supervision and execution of development works connected with the fair.

Transfer Order Issued On November 2

According to the government order bearing reference number F 1/1/41/0001/2026/18-5, Prajapati has been temporarily transferred to the Ujjain Development Authority under Clause 8.7 of the Transfer Policy 2026.

The order states that the transfer will take effect immediately and remain applicable until further instructions.

The administrative decision has renewed discussion about the complaints surrounding the Jalvihar Fair. However, the transfer order does not establish wrongdoing, and no official finding of financial misconduct against Prajapati has been mentioned.