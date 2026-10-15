Chhatarpur Accident: Taxi Carrying Devotees Overturns En Route To Maa Vindhyavasini Temple In UP; 14 Injured

Chhatarpur Accident: A Taxi Carrying More Than A Dozen Devotees Overturns En Route To Maa Vindhyavasini Temple In UP; 2 Seriously Injured | File Pic (Representational Image)

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen people were injured after a taxi carrying members of a family from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district overturned near Basantpur Tigela. The family was travelling to seek the blessings of Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in the Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, when the accident occurred. Two passengers sustained serious injuries in the Madhya Pradesh road accident and were referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

Chhatarpur Accident: Vehicle Suddenly Lost Control and Overturned

According to the information, members of the Prajapati family from Tatam village, Chhatarpur, were travelling in their taxi to visit the revered temple when the vehicle suddenly lost control and overturned midway. The Chhatarpur family accident left fourteen passengers injured including two of the passengers who have sustained severe injuries.

Two Year Old Girl among 14 Injured

Among the 14 injured are two-year-old Poorvi Prajapati, daughter of Ramgopal Prajapati; eight-year-old Deepak Prajapati and his father, Ghamandi Prajapati; and nine-year-old Hridyesh Prajapati, his father, Nekchand Prajapati, and Nekchand’s wife, Munni Prajapati. Other injured persons include 14-year-old Reshma Prajapati, 16-year-old Mahesh Prajapati, 27-year-old Divyansh Prajapati, 38-year-old Pana Prajapati, 40-year-old Harbai, 60-year-old Janki, 40-year-old Chhidad Lal Ahirwar, and 56-year-old Ram Avatar Patel.

Following the Basantpur Tigela accident, all the injured passengers were taken to the hospital in Lavkushnagar for treatment. Dr SP Shakyawar and the medical team provided initial treatment to the victims. However, two passengers who were seriously injured in the road accident were referred to the district hospital for better medical care.