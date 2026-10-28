ASI Caught Accepting ₹2K Bribe For Settling Case In MP's Chhatarpur; VIDEO

ASI Allegedly Caught Accepting ₹2,000 Bribe On Camera, Video Surfaces In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video purportedly showing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 at Civil Lines Police Station in Chhatarpur has surfaced on social media, raising allegations of corruption and harassment. The complainant claimed that the officer demanded ₹5,000 to settle a case.

The complainant, identified as Bhawanideen Prajapati, a resident of Quti village under the Garihar Police Station area, alleged that ASI Sitaram continued to harass him even after he repaid ₹22,000 to a relative and submitted an application to withdraw the complaint.

According to Prajapati, one of his relatives had approached Civil Lines Police Station over a financial transaction involving ₹22,000 that had not been repaid.

#WATCH | Chhatarpur: ASI Caught Accepting Rs 2,000 Bribe In Exchange Of Settling A Case #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/qbTscu60qZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 28, 2026

He claimed that he subsequently returned the entire amount, following which both parties reached a mutual settlement. An application seeking withdrawal of the complaint was also submitted.

However, Prajapati, who reportedly has a disability and has lost vision in one eye, alleged that ASI Sitaram continued to pressure him, claiming that he was still wanted in connection with the case.

ASI Allegedly Demanded ₹5,000

The complainant alleged that the officer demanded ₹5,000 to resolve the matter. Distressed by the alleged harassment, Prajapati decided to record the interaction while handing over ₹2,000.

In the purported video, the officer allegedly instructs the complainant to open his bag and place the money inside rather than handing it over directly.

During the interaction, the officer is reportedly heard asking, "Are you recording?" The complainant subsequently leaves the spot. Prajapati has brought the video to the media and said he intends to submit a formal complaint to senior authorities, seeking action against the officer.

Meanwhile, no official statement has been issued by ASI Sitaram or the police department regarding the allegations. The authenticity of the video and the bribery allegations remain unverified pending an official investigation.