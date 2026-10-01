MP Police Reshuffle: 11 Officers Transferred, 6 IPS Officers Appointed ASPs; Shalini Dixit Posted At PHQ

Madhya Pradesh Police Transfers: MP Home Department on Wednesday transferred 11 police officers, including six IPS officers, in an administrative reshuffle. The six IPS officers have been relieved of their responsibilities as Sub-Divisional Officers of Police (SDOPs) and assigned new roles as Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

Three senior State Police Service officers have also been appointed to ASP and DIG posts.

Shalini Dixit IPS, ADCP of Bhopal's Zone-3, has been transferred to Police Headquarters (PHQ) as Assistant Inspector General (AIG). Nagda CSP Vikram Ahirwar has been appointed the new ADCP of Zone-3, while Shajapur ASP Ghanshyam Malviya has been posted as DIG at PHQ.