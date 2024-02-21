MP Police Recruitment Exam-2013: CBI Court Sentences 7 Candidates, Solvers To 7 Years RI

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special CBI court in Bhopal sentenced seven people including five candidates and two solvers to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in a Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2013 conducted by Vyapam (MPESB), said officials here on Tuesday.

Special CBI court judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted five candidates and two solvers in the case. CBI public prosecutor Sushil Kumar Pandey said, "During the Police Constable Recruitment Examination in 2013, five candidates Mukesh Rawat, Ajab Singh, Vasudev Tyagi, Sunil Tyagi and Ashish Sharma passed the written examination by making some other person (impersonator) sit in the examination in their place with help of middlemen."

In place of the candidate Mukesh Rawat, solver Sunil Srivastava took the exam and in place of Ajab Singh, solver Awadhesh Goswami appeared in the exam. Similarly, for candidates Vasudev Tyagi, Sunil Tyagi and Ashish Sharma, unknown impersonators appeared for the exam. As a result, the said five candidates had passed the Examination 2013, the prosecutor said. "During the hearing on Tuesday, judge Sisodiya found all the accused guilty and awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to all the convicts and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them, he added.