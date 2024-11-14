MP Police Crackdown On Illegal Narcotics Trade Of Worth ₹10 Cr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday launched a special crackdown on illegal narcotics trade, seizing drugs worth over Rs 10 crore within just eight hours on the first day of the campaign.

The operation, which began at 8 am on Thursday, was initiated under the instructions of director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, in line with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's aims to eradicate illegal drug operations across the state.

On the opening day, police confiscated over 700 kilogram of illegal substance at 43 locations, including major busts in Bhopal, Khargone, Seoni, Chhindwara and Neemuch.

Notably, Bhopal Crime Branch seized 8.4 kilogram of charas, while 478 kilogram of marijuana were found in Khargone’s Chainpur area. Other significant seizures included 80 kilogram of marijuana in Seoni’s Dhanoura, 42.1 kilogram in Chhindwara, and 60 kilogram of dodda chura in Neemuch's Ratangarh police station jurisdiction.

The authorities also confiscated six cars, a truck and arrested 18 individuals in connection with the operations. State-wide, the police apprehended a total of 56 suspects and seized various illegal drugs, including 37.58 gram of smack, 649 gram of brown sugar, 60 kilogram of dodda chura and 61 gram of MDMA. In addition, 11 vehicles used for transporting narcotics were taken into custody.