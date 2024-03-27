MP Police Club Money, Gift New Home To 80-Yr-Old Widow In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming gesture, Gwalior police stepped up to help an 80-year-old woman by constructing a new home for her on Wednesday.

For years, an elderly woman, Komal Bai, aged 80, had been residing in a humble hut, in impoverished conditions after losing her husband and sons. Touched by her story, the officers immediately sprang into action, arranging for the construction of a new, sturdy dwelling for her. Additionally, a special feast was organized to celebrate her newfound home.

When the police officers arrived at the site straight from the meeting, they were deeply saddened by what they saw. The condition of the elderly woman was truly pitiful. The hut she lived in was dilapidated and falling apart. On the second day of Holi, which falls on Tuesday when police stations typically celebrate Holi, all the officers went straight to the same hut from the station. They each took shovels and started digging holes and erecting pillars.

Then, Superintendent of Police Santosh Patel and the Hastinapur police officers themselves set up a tin shed and decorated it with green nets and wooden planks to create a new, livable shelter. Additionally, community activist Rishabh Yadav provided bedding, blankets, and chairs for the woman. The elderly woman, who had been living in a leaking hut for years, was visibly overjoyed to see her beautiful new home.

Prior to Holi, peace committee meetings were held across all police stations, including a significant gathering at the Hastinapur Police Station. Under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police, Uttar Shiaaz, Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Patel, and Station House Officer Rajkumar Rajawat, the peace committee discussed innovative ways to celebrate Holi responsibly. It was decided that the funds allocated for Holi celebrations by each police station would be directed towards the welfare of the underprivileged.

This endeavor was made possible with the collective effort of the team, including SHO Rajkumar Rajawat, along with constables Sauni Veer Singh, Manoj, Vakeel Singh, Sunil Parihar, Deshraj, Dharmendra Pawaya, Raghavendra Singh, Narendra Singh, Shivam Singh, Raghuvanshi Rathore, Sarvesh Gupta, Nagesh Sharma, and Satyendra Dhakad.