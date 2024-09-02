MP Pips Maharashtra, Regains ‘Soya State’ Status As Crop Acreage Increased By 1.7 Percent

Madhya Pradesh occupies top position with soybean production |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has regained ‘Soybean State’ title, surpassing Maharashtra in soyabean production. According to the latest data of the Government of India, Madhya Pradesh occupies top position with soybean production of 5.47 million tonnes.

Madhya Pradesh's contribution in the total soyabean production of the country remains 41.92 %. Maharashtra comes second with 5.23 mn tones contributing 40.01% in the total soya production of the country and with 1.17 mn tones (8.96%) Rajasthan occupies third positing. Madhya Pradesh was trailing due to decline in soyabean production in the last two years.

In 2022-23, Maharashtra stood first with production of 5.47 mn tonnes and contributed 42.12% to the total soybean production of the country while Madhya Pradesh stood second with 5.39 million tonnes. Its contribution to the total soya production of the country was 41.50 per cent.

In 2021-22 also, contributing 48.7% in the country's soybean production, Maharashtra was at first place with 6.20 mn tones. Madhya Pradesh was second with 4.61 million tonnes production, contributing 35.78% to country’s production.

In 2020-21, Madhya Pradesh stood first with a production of 5.15 million tonnes and contributed 45.05 % to the total soybean production of the country. This year Maharashtra comes second with production of 4.6 million tonnes and Rajasthan stood third.

The area under soybean in MP has increased by 1.7% in 2023-24 as compared to 2022-23 and the area increased from 5975 thousand hectares last year to 6679 hectares in 2023-24. Increase in the area of soybean has led to increase in production also. Last year, soybean production increased from 6332 thousand metric tons in 2022-23 to 6675 thousand metric tons in 2023-24.

Fluctuations in soy production

There were fluctuations in soyabean production and area in the past few years. The area of soyabean increased by 14.30 % in the year 2019-20 as compared to the year 2018-19.

Soybean area was 5,019 thousand hectares in 2018-19, which increased to 6,194 thousand hectares in 2019-20. Meanwhile, soyabean production decreased from 5,809 thousand metric tons in 2018-19 to 3856 metric tons in 2019-20. Soya production dropped by 33.62%.