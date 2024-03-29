 MP: Patel Believes Party-Hoppers Are Garbage; Bhargava Likens Them To Ripe Jujubes
There is resentment in the BJP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Prahlad Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Statements are being issued over the entry of leaders and workers of different political parties in the BJP.

Labour Minister Prahlad Patel has believed the statement of MPCC president Jitu Patwari that those who are joining the BJP are useless or trash.

According to Patel, the Modi government has set up three separate dustbins for garbage.

In one dustbin, wet garbage is thrown and two others are meant for dry garbage and medical waste, Patel said.

Everyone maintains a safe distance from medical waste, but rest of the trash is fine, he said.

Former minister Gopal Bhargava has compared the Congress with jujubes, which when ripen, fall from a tree.

Likewise, the Congress leaders are falling into the lap of the BJP like ripe jujubes, he said.

According to former minister Lalita Yadav, the Congressmen have to adopt the BJP culture but the BJP leaders will not adjust them.

When former legislator Neelesh Awasthi joined the BJP, Ajay Vishnoi said the ruling party could not help but to admit him into the organisation.

Apart from that, there is resentment in the ruling dispensation at the joining of leaders and members of the Congress and other political outfits.

According to sources, many leaders of the BJP along with the party organisation are requesting the top leadership not to admit the Congressmen into the party.

They feel the entry of Congressmen in the BJP has caused resentment among the workers of the ruling party.

