Bhopal: MPharma, MSc Holders Permitted To Pursue PhD In Ayurved

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has issued a gazette notification for 2024 permitting MPharma (Ayurved) and MSc (medicine plants) students to pursue PhD in Ayurved.

The PhD eligibility test will be held in October-November this year. Qualifying marks will be 50 per cent. For SC, ST, it will be 45 per cent.

In Madhya Pradesh, 22 seats are available in four recognised institutions situated in Bhopal, Rewa and Ujjain. There are 400 PhD seats in 125 institutes all over country.

In case, a student leaves in middle of course, he will have to return stipend and Rs 3 lakh to concerning institute. Monthly stipend ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh and students will be paid only for three years. Time extension will be given only after recommendation.

National Ayush Medical Association spokesman Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “MPharma (Ayurved) and MCC (medicine plants) holders can also pursue PhD in Ayurved. Gazette notification has been issued in this regard. Monthly stipend ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh and students will be paid only for three years but maximum time will be 8 years, which will be given on the basis of recommendation.”

BU pondering to close depts not having adequate students

Barkatullah University has embarked on a tedious exercise to collect information about such departments and courses that had very less student strength or no students in the last five years.

Once the data is compiled, the university would recommend the government to close these courses and departments incurring heavy loss and proving a white elephant.

The departments which do not have an adequate number of students are unable to contribute to the income of the BU in a significant manner. Owing to this reason, the university finds itself in a tight spot to disburse the salaries of professors and other staff members of such departments.

A senior office-bearer of BU told Free Press that they were identifying departments which do not have satisfactory student strength and are proving a huge financial burden.

Sources said that there are many courses which do not have satisfactory student strength. For instance MSc limnology has 20 seats and not even a single seat is filled. MSc bio science also has 20 seats and only five are filled. PG diploma in big data analytics has 25 seats and none of them is filled.

One of the senior professors of the university said recently, he was exam in-charge of one of the departments and was shocked to see that there was not even a single student. He added that there are many such departments which do not have even a single student. At the same time, the head of departments and professors of such departments and other staff members are getting hefty salaries. They are enjoying the luxuries without any work, he added.