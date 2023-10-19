MP: Over 24 Sustain Injuries After Truck Hits Van In Satna

Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): More than 24 people were injured near the Purana Barrier area under Unchehara police station on Wednesday when a truck hit a pick-up van, the police said.

According to reports, over two dozen members of a family of Namdev from a village adjacent to Maihar police station.

They were going to do the Munda Samakar of a child of their family in a pick-up van to Rahkibwara.

As soon as the vehicle reached the Purana Barrier area, a truck coming from Satna hit the pick-up van. Both the truck and pick-up van turned turtle because of the accident.

Locals sent the injured to the Unchehara community health centre with the help of private vehicles.

Eight of the seriously injured were sent to the district hospital. On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and then to the health centre to enquire after the injured.

One dies, two suffer injuries

A biker was killed and two others including a minor boy were injured in a road accident in Chitrakoot on Wednesday, the police said.

According to reports, a biker with three persons, including an 11-year-old boy, dashed against a tree near Gupt Godavari under Chitrakoot police station.

Roshan Yadav died on the spot, Arvind Yadav (11) and Munnalal Vishwakarma (20) sustained severe injuries.

The injured were sent to a nearby hospital.

Man stabs wife on road

A man attacked his wife with a knife in the Dali Baba area in Satna city on Wednesday, the police said.

The woman who sustained severe injuries was rushed to the district hospital. The incident has been captured in CCTV cameras.

According to reports, Pavan Varman stabbed his 35-year-old wife Sudha in Dr Baba Mohalla under the city Kotwali police station.

A biker informed the police about the incident. Sudha, who was lying on the road in a pool of blood, was sent to a nearby hospital with the help of a woman.

The couple lives in the Bhujwa Mohalla in a rented house. Sudha works as a cook in different houses.

The incident occurred when she was going to do her work on a cycle. She met her husband on the way.

Since there was an altercation between them, Pawan attacked her with a knife. When a woman tried to save her Pawan scared her with the knife.

TI of city KotwaliShankhadhar Dwivedi said a case had been registered against Pawan who is on the run and a team was set up to search for her.

Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor on pretext of marriage

The POCSO court of Satna has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a man who kept raping a minor repeatedly in the town on pretext of marriage, and later eloped with him to Gujarat, official sources said on Wednesday.

A fine of Rs 2100 has also been imposed on the convict, sources added.

Reportedly, the accused who committed the crime has been identified as Rambabu Sahu (22), a resident of Barond village in Satna. Prosecution officer Harikrishna Tripathi told the media that a minor girl had gone missing from Majhgavan area of Satna in December 2021. The police were apprised of the incident, who began searching for the minor girl and traced her in January 2022.

The girl told the cops that Sahu had called her to meet her, and proposed her for marriage. Promising to marry her, Sahu raped her, and then called her to the Satna bus stand the next day. He eloped with the girl towards Gujarat. He raped the girl there too, and then brought her back to Satna.

The police arrested Sahu and produced him in the court, which pronounced him guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

