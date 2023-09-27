MP: Outstanding Ministers, MLAs, Journos, Assembly Staffers Awarded

Speaker of Madhya Pradesh state Assembly, Girish Gautam |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New MLAs should learn from their seniors and carry out developments in their constituencies, said Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam during a felicitation programme on Tuesday. As the current State assembly has reached its last leg, the Speaker presented awards to legislators, journos and Assembly staff for their outstanding working. Outstanding Minister Award, instituted in the memory of the first Chief Minister of the state. Pt Ravishankar Shukla, was presented to PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, WRD minister Tulsiram Silavat and tribal affair minister Meena Singh.

Outstanding MLA award instituted in the name of Sundarlal Patwa was given to MLAs Laxman Singh, Devendra Verma, Shailendra Jain, Hina Likhiram Kanware, Ashish Govind Sharma and Phundelal Marco.

Outstanding Journalist Award (Print media) was bagged by Deepesh Awasthi, and Rajeev Soni. The award was instituted in memory of State's first woman Leader of Opposition Jamuna Devi. Manikchand Vajpayee Outstanding Journalist (Electronic Media) Award was given to Vivek Pataiya and Sudhir Dandotiya. Besides, the Outstanding Assembly Officer Award was given to under secretary ML Manwani, Narendra Kumar Mishra, assistant director security Karamjit Chhinna and Mohanlal Rai.

