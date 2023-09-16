MP: Opposition INDIA Bloc's First Meet Scheduled In Bhopal Now Cancelled, Confirms Kamal Nath (WATCH)

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The grand opposition alliance INDIA Bloc has cancelled its first proposed joint rally which was scheduled in Bhopal in the first week of October. Former Chief Minister and Congress state president Kamal Nath shared the information during a brief talk with media on Saturday.

However, Nath has not shared the reason behind its cancellation.

The cancellation of the rally has triggered speculations in the political circle regarding possible conflict among the opposition leaders. However, till now no official statement has come to fore from the top leadership on this.

Recently, a meeting of opposition parties was held in Mumbai. In the meeting the leaders involved in the INDIA alliance had decided that keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a joint rally would be held with the aim of creating an atmosphere against the central government. It was decided to include all the leaders in the rally of the India alliance.

Notably, while addressing a gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly targeted the India alliance in which he had described this alliance as arrogant.

What is the INDIA Alliance?

Opposition parties have united regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. An alliance has also been formed for this, whose name is India. Till now many meetings of this alliance have been held, but on the political front all the meetings proved fruitless. Neither any decision has been taken yet regarding the convener nor regarding seat sharing.