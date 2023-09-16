MP: BJP Stirs Up Anti-Sikh Riots Issue To Corner Kamal Nath In Poll Season

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has, once again, tried to put Kamal Nath in troubled waters by raking up the anti-sikh riot incident and accusing him of being part of mob which attacked the Rakabganj Gurudwara of Delhi in 1984. BJP claimed that after Jagdish Tytler, it’s the turn of Kamal Nath to face the heat of the law.

Addressing the joint press conference at party office in Bhopal on Saturday, Minister Hardeep Singh Dang, Spokesperson Narendra Saluja and Nega Bagga said that when mob had attacked the Rakabganj Gurudwara, Kamal Nath was present there. He was part of the mob.

Dang said that Sikhs were burnt alive and many atrocities were done against the Sikh community during the anti Sikh riots. He expressed sorrow that Kamal Nath like person is leading the Congress.

Narendra Saluja said scribe Sanjay Suri has written in his book that Kamal Nath was present when mob had attacked the Rakabganj Gurudwara. He said now Kamal Nath is the next to face the heat of the law.

Neha Bagga said that there is a widow colony in Delhi where only widow women lived as no men was alive after the anti sikh violence.

Notably, after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh body guards, violence broke out against the Sikhs and it is estimated that more than 2000 sikhs were killed. Several Congress leaders including Kamal Nath were accused of being present at the incident site of Rakabganj Gurudwara. It is one and half years back that Apex Court ordered to reinvestigate cases of 1984 mass killings.

