MP: Online gambler held by Gwalior police for placing bets on IPL match, Rs 10k seized from possession

Representative Image | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising Crime branch sleuths and Morar police of Gwalior have arrested a man for online gambling, officials said on Saturday.

The police added that Rs 10.4 thousand and two cell phones have been seized from his possession.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh Chandel told the media that he received a tip-off about a man placing bets for as many as 130 of his customers for the IPL cricket match ongoing between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Supergiants team. Immediately, a team was constituted under the leadership of Gwalior Crime branch town inspector (TI) Amar Singh Sikarwar and Morar police station TI Nayan Sharma, which left for the directed spot.

The accused notice the police’s arrival and hid himself, but was eventually nabbed. When the team checked his cell phone, they found that he had placed bets on behalf of 130 of his customers for the IPL match. He identified himself as Neeli Yadav, a resident of Morar locality.

The police seized Rs 10.4 thousand in cash and two cell phones from his possession. Currently, he is being questioned for the involvement of his other accomplices in the case, officials said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Man who attacked wife with knife held by cops within few hours