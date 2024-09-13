 MP: One-Year-Old Leopard Found Dead In Katni; Boar Trap Discovered Nearby
Nearby, authorities discovered a trap that is typically used for hunting wild boars.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A one-year-old leopard was found dead in a jungle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni on Friday. The body was then transported to Jabalpur for a post-mortem examination.

On Friday, the one-year-old leopard was found dead in a jungle in Katni. The leopard had clear injury marks on its neck, which raised concerns about how it might have died. Nearby, authorities discovered a trap that is typically used for hunting wild boars.

To find out more about the cause of death, the leopard was transported to Jabalpur. There, a post-mortem examination was conducted at the School of Wildlife Forensic and Health Center. A team of five experienced doctors carefully carried out the examination and collected samples to help determine what led to the leopard’s death.

In addition to the post-mortem, a dog squad and an STF (Special Task Force) team were sent to the scene to investigate further. The incident occurred in the Ram Pur Dhemar Kheda Gwal Baba area, located in Katni district.

The investigation is ongoing to understand the full circumstances surrounding the leopard's death and to ensure the safety of wildlife in the region.

MP: One-Year-Old Leopard Found Dead In Katni; Boar Trap Discovered Nearby

