MP: One Dozen IAS Officers Transferred; Sanjay Dubey Is PS Home, Roshan Kumar Singh Is Director Public Relations

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government transferred 12 IAS officers late on Monday night. Dr Rajesh Rajora, Additiional Chief Secretary, Home Department and ACS Religious Trust and endowment department, Director, Tribal Caste Research and Development Department, ACS Transport Department (additional charge) has been posted as Vice Chairman, Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) Additional Chief Secretary, NVDA, Managing Director, Narmada Basin Project Company Limited, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) cum Member (Rehabilitation) NVDA and ACS Water Resources Department and Transportation department (additional charge). SN Mishra, Vice Chairman, NVDA and ACS, NVDA , Managing Director Narmada Basin Project Company Limited and OSD cum Member, (Rehabilitation) NVDA, ACS Tribal Affairs Department and Schedule caste welfare department (Additional charge) and Agriculture Production Commissioner (additional charge) has been appointed as Agriculture Production Commissioner and ACS Tribal Affairs Department and ACS Schedule Caste Welfare department (additional charge).

Ajit Kesari,ACS, Finance Departmet has been shifted as Director, Tribal Caste Research and Development Institution and ACS, Religious Trust and Endowment Department and ACS, Backward Class and Minority Welfare Department and ACS, Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Tribal Department (additional charge).

Sanjay Dubey, Principal Secretary (PS), Energy Department and New and Renewable Energy Department and OSD cum Commissioner New and Renewable Energy has been shifted as Principal Secretary, Home Department, PS Energy Department and New and Renewable Energy Department and OSD cum Commissioner New and Renewable Energy Department (additional charge).

Deepali Rastogi, Principal Secretary, Commercial Tax Department and Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, and Principal Secretary, Cooperative Department (additional charge) has been posted as PS, Cooperative Department, and PS Women and Child Department (additional charge).

AmiT Rathore, Administrative Member, Revenue Board Gwalior, has been posted as PS, Commercial Tax Department. Manish Singh, Water Resources Department has been posted as PS, Finance Department.

Tarun Kumar Pithode, MD, State Civil Supplies Corporation, and Director, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, MD State Warehousing Corporation (additional charge) has been posted Director,Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, MD State Warehousing Corporation (additional charge).

Roshan Kumar Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Smart City Bhopal has been posted as Director Public Relations.

Guncha Sanovar, Deputy Secretary, has been appointed as Additional Commissioner Land Record and Bandobast, Gwalior.

Sheela Dahima, Additional Secretary, Board of Secondary Education has been posted as Deputy Secretary. Pratap Narayan Yadav, Deputy Secretary, Cooperative Department has been posted as MD, Srate Civil Supplies Corporation.