 MP: Officials Turn Blind To Non-Standard Material Being Used For Check Dam
Inquiry will be ordered and action taken after receiving probe report, says CEO

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
MP: Officials Turn Blind To Non-Standard Material Being Used For Check Dam | FP Photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat officials seem to have turned a blind eye to the non-standard material being used for a check dam in KhamhiVidaypur village Panchayat in Dindori. A controversial sub-engineer of the Rural Engineering Services (RES) responsible for building a check dam, officials have turned a blind eye to the goings-on.

(With inputs from Ravi Raj Bilaiya)

According to sources in the RES, a controversial sub-engineer is responsible for using non-standard construction material for the check dam for preserving water. According to chairman of Nirman Samiti (construction committee) of Dindori, Nanku Singh Paraste, the sub-engineer, responsible for the construction of the check dam worth over Rs 10 lakh in KhamhiVidaypur, did not put any information on the notice board about the work.

Nor he remains present at the spot during any inspection, Paraste said. As a result, he uses non-standard material for the construction and wastes government money, he said. The situation has come to such a pass that the sub-engineer is not even using a vibrator, Paraste said, adding that it indicates the work is in want of quality.

As the construction has been reportedly handed over to the material supplier, there is a question mark on the role of the Panchayat representatives, Paraste said, adding that they are keeping mum over the non-standard work. When the issue was put up before chief executive of Janpad Panchayat Nikhilesh Katare, he said as he had come to know of the non-standard construction of the check dam, he would set up a committee to inquire into the case. Once the probe report is submitted, action will be taken against the guilty, he said.

