MP: Officials raid private seed factory in Pipariya

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): A team of officials of the district administration has raided a private seed factory at Khaparkheda village.

When the officials went to the factory, they found a few workers packing seeds. The way they were packing the seeds was suspicious, and the administration began to inquire into the case.

According to official sources, a company from Maharashtra, Krishi Dhan, sells quintals of seeds in the Pipariya-Bankhedi area every year.

A team comprising officials of the agriculture department, labour department and sub-divisional magistrate and Tehsildar carried out the raid.

In-charge Tehsildar Poonam Sahu said that the officials had raided Girdhar and Madhavan Warehouse on the grounds of complaints that a company was packaging seeds.

The officials demanded documents from the workers of the company, but the papers could not be provided by them. The company has been asked to prepare papers.

The agriculture department has taken the samples of the paddy seeds. Officials said that the factory has been running for a long time, but it did not give any information to the agriculture department.

Sub-divisional officer of agriculture department Nirali Arya said the company should have given its stock report every month, but it did not do that.

The company is selling nonstandard seeds in the market. According to Sahu, when the team went to Madhawan and Girdhar Warehouse, they found only three labourers working there.

Since all of them were child workers, the officials of the labour department made a Panchnama (record of observation by five people as per law) of the case.

Girdhar Warehouse has rented its storehouse to a private company. The administration is also probing whether the company can rent its storehouse.