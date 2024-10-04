MP October 4 Weather Updates: Monsoon To Bid Goodbye In Next 3 To 4 Days

MP October 4 Weather Updates: | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bright sunny mornings are back in Madhya Pradesh after a long spell of rains. The day temperatures have risen to 30 degrees Celsius in almost all districts of Madhya Pradesh. Gwalior remains the hottest at present with 36 degrees Celsius.

The monsoon has already ended in the Gwalior-Chambal region, and in the next 2-3 days, it will also withdraw from Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram. The eastern parts of the state, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions, will see the monsoon's exit last.

Also, this year, no rain is expected to be witnessed during Navratri and Dussehra unlike last two years.

Weather condition at 12 Pm | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Friday

Sunshine: In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and across the entire state, the weather will remain clear.

Light rain and thunderstorm: In some districts, the temperature will remain above 35 degrees Celsius due to the impact of the heat, despite light drizzles.

Temperature expected on Friday

Temperatures in big cities on Friday | FP Photo

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran, a low-pressure area is developing in the Bay of Bengal on October 4. This will affect the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, delaying the monsoon retreat in these areas.

As a result, temperatures have risen. On Thursday, Gwalior recorded a high of 36.6°C, and other districts are also experiencing increased heat. The monsoon is expected to retreat from Ujjain and Indore divisions by Friday, followed by Bhopal and Narmadapuram.

The weather department predicts no rain in the state on Friday. Clear skies will likely lead to increased heat during the day.

Monsoon withdrawal around Madhya Pradesh on Friday | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

On Thursday, Guna recorded the highest temperature at 36.8°C, with Gwalior and Khajuraho at 36.6°C. Other cities like Rewa, Damoh, Bhopal, Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, and Satna also saw temperatures exceeding 35°C. However, nights are expected to become cooler as the season changes.

Saturday expected to be hotter:

There is no chance of rain anywhere in the state on Friday. The weather will remain clear with bright sunshine. In several districts, temperatures will remain above 35 degrees Celsius.