 MP October 17 Weather Update: Sunny Days In Bhopal, Indore & Jabalpur; Chilly Evenings Expected From October 20
According to the Meteorological Department, an intense pressure area (depression) is moving over the south-west Bay of Bengal.

Thursday, October 17, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the monsoon has departed from Madhya Pradesh but due to the activity of 3 systems, drizzle and cloudy weather will remain for the next few days. The effect of cold will increase from October 20. However, there has been sunshine in many districts including Bhopal on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Department, an intense pressure area (depression) is moving over the south-west Bay of Bengal. At the same time, two cyclonic circulation systems are also active which cause drizzle and cloudy weather.

Current weather in Madhya Pradesh

Current weather in Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Strong sunshine

The sky will remain clear in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior on Thursday.

Departure of monsoon

With the departure of monsoon, there has also been a drop in day and night temperatures. Night temperatures will be below 20 degrees Celsius in many cities like Pachmarhi, Gwalior, Rajgarh, Naugaon while Malajkhand, Seoni, Shivpuri the temperature is around 30 degrees.

Cyclonic circulation around Madhya Pradesh at present.

Cyclonic circulation around Madhya Pradesh at present. |

During this monsoon season, more than half the districts of the state received less rainfall than normal. 44 districts have received more rainfall than the normal quota.

Dams filled to capacity

This year, 200 out of 250 dams in the state have been full. There are many dams including Bargi, Banganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerava, Bhadbhada, whose gates have been opened approximately 6 to 10 or more times in monsoon season.

