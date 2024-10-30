 MP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead

MP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead

While rain is unlikely, cloud cover will maintain a cool and pleasant atmosphere.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the festive season brings clear skies across most regions, parts of southern Madhya Pradesh could experience some cloud cover over the next two days. A cyclonic circulation system is currently active over southern Chhattisgarh and Odisha, which could affect districts like Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Burhanpur, Balaghat, and Seoni. Certain areas in the Malwa-Nimar regions may also experience clouds on October 30 and 31.

According to the IMD, no significant rainfall is anticipated over the next 24 hours; however, slight drizzles may occur in isolated parts of southern Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing cyclonic activity. While rain is unlikely, cloud cover will maintain a cool and pleasant atmosphere.

Read Also
MP Updates: Two Burnt Alive As Truck Catches Fire In Shivpuri; Government Gives Consent On DA Of...
article-image

Pachmarhi Experiences Coolest Temperatures

Madhya Pradesh’s popular hill station, Pachmarhi, is currently enjoying some of the coolest weather, with daytime temperatures around 28.4°C and nighttime lows dropping to 14.6°C. Other cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Khandwa, and Ujjain, have night temperatures hovering around 20°C. During the day, most regions experience highs above 30°C, with Khajuraho peaking at 36.2°C on Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Diwali Bonus & Timely Salary To All MCD Sanitation Workers
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Diwali Bonus & Timely Salary To All MCD Sanitation Workers
JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here
JKPSC KAS CCE Result 2024 Out: Check Cut Off Details Here
'Light Nahi Jalegi, Diya Nahi Jalega': Communal Tensions Rise In Navi Mumbai As Muslims Object To Diwali Decorations In Taloja Society; Shocking Video Surfaces
'Light Nahi Jalegi, Diya Nahi Jalega': Communal Tensions Rise In Navi Mumbai As Muslims Object To Diwali Decorations In Taloja Society; Shocking Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Fields Shinde Sena's Suresh Patil From Mankhurd, Will Nawab Malik Withdraw Nomination As NCP Candidate

Residents in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, can look forward to clear skies and sunshine on Diwali. According to the Meteorological Department, clear weather will likely prevail through Wednesday, with temperatures gradually cooling as November approaches.

Read Also
MP Updates: Youth Rapes College Mate On Pretext Of Marriage; 5 Women Congress Leaders Visit Gang...
article-image

October’s End Brings Chilly Nights and Warm Days

October’s final week in Madhya Pradesh typically showcases a familiar pattern of cooler nights and warm days—a trend observed over the past decade. This year is no exception, with nighttime temperatures dipping below 18°C in cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior, while Pachmarhi remains the coldest. Daytime temperatures, however, remain high due to the clearer skies post-monsoon, with warm afternoons across much of the state.

As October marks a transition period, skies remain clear due to the monsoon’s retreat. The western disturbance active in northern India has led to rainfall in several areas, keeping the air slightly cooler. While rain subsided after October 23, it resumed briefly from Sunday, with light showers recorded in Balaghat, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur over the past 24 hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead

MP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead

Air India Delhi-Indore-Mumbai Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; FIR Registered

Air India Delhi-Indore-Mumbai Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; FIR Registered

Iron Rods Pierces Through Labourer's Stomach After He Falls Off Roof At Gwalior Railway Station

Iron Rods Pierces Through Labourer's Stomach After He Falls Off Roof At Gwalior Railway Station

Madhya Pradesh Government Issues Guidelines For Pathologies; CMHOs To Ensure Compliance In Labs

Madhya Pradesh Government Issues Guidelines For Pathologies; CMHOs To Ensure Compliance In Labs

Dhanteras 2024: People Make Purchase Of Gold, Silver, Utensils & Utility Items With Gusto & Auto...

Dhanteras 2024: People Make Purchase Of Gold, Silver, Utensils & Utility Items With Gusto & Auto...