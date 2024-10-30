MP Oct 30 Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected For Diwali Across State; Colder Night Ahead

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the festive season brings clear skies across most regions, parts of southern Madhya Pradesh could experience some cloud cover over the next two days. A cyclonic circulation system is currently active over southern Chhattisgarh and Odisha, which could affect districts like Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Burhanpur, Balaghat, and Seoni. Certain areas in the Malwa-Nimar regions may also experience clouds on October 30 and 31.

According to the IMD, no significant rainfall is anticipated over the next 24 hours; however, slight drizzles may occur in isolated parts of southern Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing cyclonic activity. While rain is unlikely, cloud cover will maintain a cool and pleasant atmosphere.

Pachmarhi Experiences Coolest Temperatures

Madhya Pradesh’s popular hill station, Pachmarhi, is currently enjoying some of the coolest weather, with daytime temperatures around 28.4°C and nighttime lows dropping to 14.6°C. Other cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Khandwa, and Ujjain, have night temperatures hovering around 20°C. During the day, most regions experience highs above 30°C, with Khajuraho peaking at 36.2°C on Tuesday.

Residents in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, can look forward to clear skies and sunshine on Diwali. According to the Meteorological Department, clear weather will likely prevail through Wednesday, with temperatures gradually cooling as November approaches.

October’s End Brings Chilly Nights and Warm Days

October’s final week in Madhya Pradesh typically showcases a familiar pattern of cooler nights and warm days—a trend observed over the past decade. This year is no exception, with nighttime temperatures dipping below 18°C in cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior, while Pachmarhi remains the coldest. Daytime temperatures, however, remain high due to the clearer skies post-monsoon, with warm afternoons across much of the state.

As October marks a transition period, skies remain clear due to the monsoon’s retreat. The western disturbance active in northern India has led to rainfall in several areas, keeping the air slightly cooler. While rain subsided after October 23, it resumed briefly from Sunday, with light showers recorded in Balaghat, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur over the past 24 hours.