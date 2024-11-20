MP November 20 Weather Updates: Northern Winds Increases Chills In State; 19 Districts Record Minimum Temperature Below 15°C | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing an increased chilliness in the winds and many cities like Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia woke up to a dense fog on Wednesday.

The lowest temperature recorded in Bhopal on Tuesday was 15 degrees Celsius. The temperatures are expected to drop further in the coming days.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, a similar cold is expected to prevail in the state for the next few days. At the same time, dense fog can envelop the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division.

Snowfall in northern India

.At present, it’s snowing in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, bringing jet streams and cold winds to the state from northern India. This resulted in the significant drop in temperatures in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Night temperatures are also dropping in Madhya Pradesh. It went below 20 degrees Celsius in more than 20 cities. On Monday-Tuesday night, Pachmarhi recorded 8 degrees, Amarkantak 9.2 degrees, Mandla 10.4 degrees and Shahdol recorded 10.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

The temperature remained below 15 degrees in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Umaria, Balaghat, Naugaon, Chhindwara, Rajgarh, Betul, Khandwa, Khargone, Rewa, Guna, Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Dhar and Raisen.

Temperature records

On Tuesday, for the first time in this season, the temperature in Bhopal came down to 26.6 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the temperature was 27 degrees in Betul, 27.6 degrees in Dhar, 28.6 degrees in Guna, 27 degrees in Gwalior, 26 degrees in Raisen, 28.2 degrees in Ratlam, 28.2 degrees in Shivpuri, 28 degrees in Ujjain, 28.5 degrees in Damoh, 28.9 degrees in Jabalpur.

Khajuraho recorded 29.4 degrees, Mandla 29 degrees, Narsinghpur 28 degrees, Naugaon 27.2 degrees, Rewa 27.6 degrees, Sagar-Satna 28.2 degrees, Seoni 28 degrees, Sidhi 25.8 degrees, Umaria 25.7 degrees and Balaghat recorded 24.5 degrees Celsius.