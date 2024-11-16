From Lotus Valley To Foodies' Fav Sarafa Bazaar, Here's Your Perfect 1-Day Itinerary To Indore

By: Kajal Kumari | November 16, 2024
Are you an outsider planning to visit Indore? Or are you an Indorean who has been asked to take your non-Indorean friend on a city-tour? Here is a list you can follow for an ideal one-day Indore trip!
1. Both the tour, and the day, must be started with Indore's prettiest sight - 'The Lotus Valley' or 'Gulawat.' The best time to visit the place is during sunrise, from September to February.
Picture: X / The Madhya Pradesh Index
2. After the sunrise, it would be the best to seek blessings from the world famous temple in Indore known as 'Khajrana Ganesh Temple.' You can have the tastiest Modak at this temple as prasad. If you're not an early riser, you can start your day with this place too!
3. Mornings call for breakfast and the best place to have a breakfast and Indore's famous Poha-Jalebi, is Chappan Dukan.
X / The Madhya Pradesh Index
4. We can never miss one of Indore's identities, 'Rajwada Palace.' It's takes around 15 minutes to reach from 56 Dukan to Rajwada where you can spend the enough time exploring the palace, doing a lot of shopping.
X / The Madhya Pradesh Index
5. After so much of tour, a nice and sumptuous meal is required. You can have you lunch at Shreemaya Celebrations (in South Tukoganj) which is just 2.1 kms away from Rajwada.
6. Lal Bagh Palace can be termed as a gem of Indore! You will get to know the reason when you visit the place personally. It will take 20-25 mins to reach the palace after your lunch. (Note: The palace is open only till 5 pm.)
7. After 5 pm you can head to Indore's local food court 'Meghdoot Chaupati' to can enjoy variety of snacks here. OR...
8. How about exploring a rooftop cafe in Indore's Vijaynagar area for a glamourous evening!
9. Last but Indore's favourite, 'Sarafa Bazaar' is the place where you can execute your 'Night Out' plan and stay at for as much time as you want!
So, when are you going on this most adventurous one-day trip to Indore?
