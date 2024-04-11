MP: Not Allowed To Perform My Mother’s Last Rites In Emergency, Says Rajnath Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said he had been in jail for two and a half months during the Emergency when his mother was ill and passed away.

But he was not allowed to perform her last rites, Singh said at two public meetings in Rewa and Satna Lok Sabha constituencies.

Some people say that the BJP discriminates against the Hindus and the Muslims, but the truth is just the opposite, for the party does not engineer any rift between the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, the Defence Minister said.

Rather, the BJP believes in maintaining harmony among the people of all religions, he said, adding that five Muslim countries handed the highest civilian award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress is defaming the Prime Minister in the name of Hindu and Muslim, he said.

According to him, the Pak-occupied Kashmir (POK) belonged to India and it will remain so.

The people of POK feel that Pakistan cannot work for their welfare, and only Modi can do so, Singh said.

The Congress has ruled the country for 50 years, but it failed to take the nation to the pinnacle of glory, Singh said.

But Modi has done it in just ten years, he said, adding that the Congress has turned into a piece of rusted the gold; whereas the BJP is 24-carate gold, the Defence Minister said.

He said the Central Government had done so many welfare works that if he began to count them, it would take several hours.

In terms of economy, India was on the 11th position in the world, but now, the country reached the fifth position, Rajnath said.

India will achieve the third position by the year-end, he said.