MP: Noisy Satta Market Before State Polls, Calm Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Satta market (speculation market) which was abuzz with activities before the assembly seems to have gone into silence the Lok Sabha election.

As the speculators thought there would be a keen contest in the assembly election, they were betting on the number of seats the two main political parties might get, but they are quiet before the LS election.

The Satta market has not put any rate on most of the seats in the state. As the election outcome is expected to be one-sided in Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, Khajuraho, Ujjain, Mandsaur and many other constituencies, the speculators are not putting any rate on any political party.

According to sources in Satta market, except for one or two seats, there is no contest in any other seats in MP.

The situation in the assembly election was different and there appeared to be a keen contest between candidates belonging to the BJP and the Congress in MP and Rajasthan.

But as the situation in the Lok Sabha election is different from what it was in the assembly election, the Satta market has kept away from putting any price on the outcome of the polls.

Nevertheless, political observers are discussing how many seats the BJP will get across the country, but nobody is ready to take the risk by putting rates on the Lok Sabha seats in MP.

At some places, people of course say that the BJP may get 27 out of 29 seats. Therefore, those who decide the win or loss of a political party on the grounds of the rates in Satta market are confused.