MP News: 'Youth MLAs Must Focus On Humility, Dialogue & Sensitivity,' Says CM Mohan Yadav At 2-Day Youth MLA Conference In Bhopal

Bhopal News: 'Youth MLAs Must Foucs On Humility, Dialogue & Sensitivity,' Says CM Mohan Yadav At 2-Day Youth MLA Conference | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal hosted a 2-day Youth MLA Conference in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, on Monday.

The conference witmessed the presence of Assembly Speaker of Madhya Pradesh, NS Tomar; Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, Vasudev Devnani; and Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker, Raman Singh.

Also, 18 youth MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, 15 from Chhattisgarh, and 22 from Rajasthan, participated in the event under the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region-6).

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Shri Vasudev Devnani, and Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Shri Raman Singh were present on the occasion.

Cm said, “Yuva Vidhayak saathiyon, vinamrata, samvaad aur samvedansheelta ke saath janata ki apekshaon par khare utarna hum sabhi ki mahatvapurn jimmedaari hai…..(Dear youth MLAs, it is our important responsibility to meet the expectations of the people with humility, dialogue, and sensitivity.)”

He also said that the world is watching how India progresses toward the Amrit Kaal of 2047.

5 sessions in 2 days

The conference will cover 5 sessions in 2 days. Discussions on topics like strengthening citizen participation in democracy and the role of youth legislators in achieving Developed India 2047 will be held.

On March 31, the final session will focus on ‘Developed India 2047: Responsibilities and Challenges for Youth MLAs’, with participation from Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and MIT Pune Chairman Rahul V Karad.