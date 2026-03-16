MP News: Youth Drowns While Bathing In Jabalpur's Jamtara Ghat; Search Operation Underway

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The search operation is still underway for two college students who drowned at Jamtara Ghat while bathing during a picnic in Jabalpur on Monday.

The incident took place on March 13 when a group of students from St Aloysius College Jabalpur had gone to the ghat to spend time together.

According to information, some students went into the water to bath. During this time, two students entered deep water and drowned. The missing students have been identified as Edwin George and Johny Ekka.

Other students present at the spot immediately informed the authorities after they could not find them in the water.

Soon after receiving the information, local police reached the spot and started a search operation. Teams from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force were also called to help in the rescue effort.

Divers and rescue personnel have been searching the river for the past 48 hours.

Despite continuous efforts, the two students have not been found yet. The search operation is still going on, and teams are scanning the water and nearby areas to locate them.

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Police officials said the search will continue until the students are found. The incident has created concern among local residents and the college community. Authorities have also advised people to stay careful while entering deep water at river ghats.

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Youth drowns in Bargi Dam

A week ago a youth drowned while bathing with friends at the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur during Holi celebrations. The incident occurred at the dam’s Zero Point when Shailesh Nema entered the water with his friends.

He reportedly moved towards a deeper area, lost his balance and drowned. Police launched a search operation, but his body was not found.

People often move into deeper water without taking proper precautions, which leads to such drowning incidents during outings or celebrations.