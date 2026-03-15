MP News: 11 Booked For Attacking Brothers With Swords In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Saturday registered an FIR against 11 persons for allegedly attacking two brothers with swords and sticks, in Ranayara village in Alot.

According to Tal police, complainant Dashrath Singh alleged that Rampal Patidar called him and his brother Narayan to a field in the village on Saturday afternoon. Rampal allegedly asked them to come at the request of Sukhdev Patidar, son of the village’s sarpanch.

Soon after the brothers arrived, Sukhdev reached the field with several relatives and associates.

The group included Pappulal Patidar, Tejnarayan Patidar, Babulal Patidar, Sunil Patidar, Samrath Patidar, Anil Patidar, Nageshwar Patidar, Ramniwas Patidar, Prafull Patidar and Bhola Patidar.

During the confrontation, Sukhdev allegedly struck Narayan on the head with a sword while accusing him of filing complaints about panchayat work. Dashrath also suffered injuries when he tried to intervene.

Narayan received primary treatment in the village and was later referred to Ratlam for advanced treatment.

SHO Swaraj Dabi confirmed that an FIR was registered for offences related to assault and attempt to cause fatal injury.