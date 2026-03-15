MP News: Illegal Firecracker Units Busted In Forest In Udaynagar | FP Photo

Udaynagar (Madhya Pradesh): Udaynagar Police raided two illegal firecracker manufacturing units operating inside the dense Polakhal forest, about 15 km from Udaynagar in Dewas district, on Sunday.

Police also seized thousands of sutli bombs along with explosive materials and equipment used to make firecrackers.

According to police, the units were being run under temporary tin sheds deep inside the forest. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Udaynagar police station conducted the raid in the afternoon and recovered large quantities of sutli bombs, packets filled with gunpowder, chemicals, paper rolls, threads and other materials used in the manufacture of firecrackers.

The sudden raid created panic among those working at the site. Police detained four to five labourers present at the spot and began questioning them. However, some suspects managed to escape by taking advantage of the surrounding forest, and search operations are underway to trace them.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the illegal units were producing sutli bombs on a large scale, possibly for supply to nearby districts and markets. Officials suspect that a vehicle used to transport the goods regularly visited the site.

Police are trying to identify the main operator behind the operation. Further investigation is underway.